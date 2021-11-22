Q3 2021 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ahmed Moataz - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst



Hello, everyone. This is Ahmed Moataz from EFG Hermes, and welcome to Cleopatra Hospitals Group Third Quarter of 2021 Results Conference Call. I'm joined by Dr. Ahmed Ezzeldin, the group CEO; and Hassan Fikry, the group Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Director, who, as usual, will start with a brief presentation, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Hassan Ahmed Hassan Fikry - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Corporate Strategy & IR Director



Yes. Okay. I was mute, don't know why. Good afternoon, everyone, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call today, and thanks to EFG Hermes and Ahmed for arranging this call today, covering our results for the third quarter of 2021 and the first 9 months of the year as a general update.



Definitely, also, we'll give a snapshot about how planning to close the year. As usual, with me on the call today, my colleagues Ahmed Gamal, our Group CFO; and Hassan Fikry, our Corporate Strategy and Investor