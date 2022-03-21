Q4 2021 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Alia El Mehelmy - CI Capital Research - Head of Research and Sector Head of Construction & Materials



Welcome, everyone. This is Alia El Mehelmy from CI Capital. I'd like to welcome you to Cleopatra Hospitals Group's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have Dr. Ahmed Ezzeldin, the Group CEO; as well as Ahmed Gamal Eldin, Group CFO. We also have Hassan Fikry, Director of Strategy and Business Operations as well as Waleed Hamed Corporate Strategy and IR Manager.



I'd like to hand the call over now to Dr. Ahmed to begin his presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Alia. Good afternoon. First of all, thank you to CI Capital for hosting the call today. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. As Alia mentioned, we're going to take you through a quick review about the fourth quarter and 2021 performance. With me on the call are Ahmed Gamal, our Group CFO. Also Waleed Hamed is in charge of the IR