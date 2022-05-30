Q1 2022 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Aly Adel - Beltone Securities Brokerage S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. This is Aly Adel from Beltone Financial. I would like to welcome you over to all to Cleopatra Hospitals Group 1Q '22 Results Conference Call. From Cleopatra, we have with us CEO, Ahmed Ezzeldin; CFO, Ahmed Gamal Eldin; and Executive Director, Strategy and Business Operations, Hassan Fikry.



The conference call will begin with the presentation for the quarter highlights and will be followed by Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the call to Dr. Ahmed. Please go ahead.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call today. And definitely, first of all, thanks Aly from Beltone for arranging for this earning call to reflect on our results and performance for the first quarter of 2022. As Aly mentioned, I have with me on the call Mr. Ahmed Gamal, our Group CFO; and Hassan Fikry, our Executive Director for