Half Year 2022 Centuria Capital Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Centuria Capital Group Half Year '22 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to John McBain, the joint CEO of Centuria Capital Group. Thank you. Please go ahead.



John E. McBain - Centuria Capital Group - Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. I'm John McBain, joint CEO of Centuria Capital. And together with my fellow joint Chief Executive, Jason Huljich; and Chief Financial Officer, Simon Holt, we have the pleasure in presenting Centuria Capital's 2022 financial year interim results.



Centuria is a relatively complex group. And to operate the business efficiently, each member of the senior team specializes in a specific area. Accordingly, I will present the group's strategy and corporate information; Simon will present our financial information; and my fellow Chief Executive, Jason Huljich, will present the real estate and funds management information.



Starting on Slide 2, Centuria pays its respect to the