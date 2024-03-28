Q4 2023 Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Alex Lobo - Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Inhibikase Therapeutics fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call and audio webcast. With me today is Dr. Milton Werner, Chief Executive Officer; and Garth Lees-Rolfe, Chief Financial Officer.



On March 27, Inhibikase issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. We encourage everybody to read yesterday's press release as well as Inhibikase's annual report on Form 10-K, which is being filed with the