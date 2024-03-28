Mar 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining optimize our exit Q4 fiscal 2023 conference call. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of Optimized Rx, William Febbo. He's joined by Chief Financial Officer, Ed Stelmakh; President, Steve Silvestro; General Counsel, Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D'Silva.



At the conclusion of today's call, I will provide some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made by management management during today's call. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made a vailable for replay via webcast and a transcript and a link to the audio recording of this conference call will be provided on the Investors section of the come website.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Optimized Rx CEO, William Febbo . Sir, please go ahead.



William Febbo - OPTIMIZERx Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023, the preliminary