Q4 2023 Glass House Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glass House Brands fourth-quarter and full year 2023 investor call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Brebeck, Glass House Brands, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Brebeck - Glass House Brands Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Julie, and welcome, everyone, to the glasshouse brands. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call for the period ending December 31st, 2023.



I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during today's conference call could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties relating to glass house brands' future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect results are detailed in glass house brands, periodic filings and registration statement, and these documents may be accessed via the CDR plus database.



I