Mar 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Universal Stainless' fourth-quarter 2023 conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, June Filingeri. Please go ahead.



June Filingeri - Comm-Partners LLC - IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. This is June Filingeri of Comm-Partners, and I'd also like to welcome you to the Universal Stainless' conference call and webcast. We are here to discuss the company's fourth-quarter results reported this morning.



With us from management are Chris Zimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Arminas, Vice President and General Counsel; and Steve DiTommaso, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to management, let me quickly review procedures. After management has made formal remarks, we will take your questions. The conference operator will instruct you on procedures at that time. Also please note that