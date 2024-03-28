Q4 2023 Data Storage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Data Storage Corporation 2023 fiscal year business update call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to David Waldman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



David Waldman - Data Storage Corp - IR



Thank you, Sherry, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Data Storage Corporation's 2023 fiscal year business update conference call. On the call with us this morning are Chuck Piluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Panagiotakos, Chief Financial Officer.



The company issued a press release this morning containing its 2023 financial results which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,