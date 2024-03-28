Q4 2023 Pineapple Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Pineapple Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to turn the call over to Eric Ingvaldson, CFO, Finance & Energy, Mr. Green votes and feature So ahead.



Eric Ingvaldson - Pineapple Energy Inc. - CFO



Thank you good afternoon, and welcome to pineapple Energy's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2023. With me today is Kyle Udseth, our Chief Executive Officer, our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the Company's expectations, outlook and predictions of the future, which are considered forward looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. We are not obliged to revise or update any forward looking statements, except as may be required by law, please refer to our