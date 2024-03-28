Q4 2023 Oxford Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oxford Industries Inc. fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Smith. Please go ahead.



Brian Smith - Oxford Industries, Inc. - IR



Thank you and good afternoon. But before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results of operations or our financial condition to differ are discussed in our press release issued earlier today and in documents filed by us with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our Form 10 K. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements.



During this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial