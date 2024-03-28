Q4 2023 Zevra Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Please standby, your program is about to begin.



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the Zevra Therapeutics Q4 2023 corporate updates and financial results call. Today's call is being recorded, will be made available on the company's website following the conclusion of the call.



With that, I'll now turn the call over to Nichol Ochsner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Zevra Therapeutics.



Nichol Ochsner - Zevra Therapeutics Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Zevra Therapeutics' progress in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, outlining our clinical advances, operational achievements, and financial results. Before we get started, let me take a moment to provide some important information.



I encourage you to access the news release, which was just published and available in the Investor Relations section of Zevra's website. As we proceed with this call, it's important to highlight that