Q4 2023 Arcadia Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon and welcome to the Arcadia Biosciences fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business highlights conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to TJ Schaefer, Chief Financial Officer at Arcadia, please go ahead.



Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me on the call today is Stan Jacot, Arcadia's President, and Chief Executive Officer. This call is being webcast and you can refer to the company's press release at arcadiabio.com.



Before we start, we would like to remind you that Arcadia Biosciences will be making forward-looking statements on this call based on current expectations and currently available information. However, since these statements are based on factors that involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual performance and results may differ materially from those described or implied today, you can review the company's safe harbor