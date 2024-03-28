Q4 2023 Dyadic International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to the Dyadic International's Fiscal Year 2023 year end conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, there will be a brief question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, March 28, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Ping Rawson, Dyadic's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Ping Rawson - Dyadic International, Inc. - CFO



And thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome, everyone to Dyadic International's Fiscal Year 2023 year end conference call. I hope you have had a chance to have an opportunity to review Dyadic's press releases announcing financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2023, and a separate press release on changes in Board and management leadership roles. You may access our release and Form 10 K under the Investors section of the Company's website at Abbott.com.



On today's call, our President and CEO, Mark Hemofarm, and our new Chief Operating Officer, Joe Hazelton, will