Feb 10, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Travis Scott Butcher - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Fund Manager of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Limited



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Travis Butcher, and I'm joined today by Scott Martin and Nathan Chew to present CQE's FY '21 half year results presentation.



I'll commence the presentation with CQE's key metrics, strategy and operational highlights. Scott will provide an update on the financial metrics. And then I'll return to cover portfolio activity, an update on the childcare industry, followed by a summary of CQE's outlook.



Commencing on Slide 4. CQE has delivered a strong financial and operating result for the half, and with