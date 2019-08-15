Full Year 2019 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Gregory Chubb - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO of Retail, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT full year results presentation for the period ending June 30, 2019. My name is Greg Chubb. I'm the Retail CEO for Charter Hall and an Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR. And we'll start this morning on Slide 4 and look at our key achievements for the period.



FY '19 was a year of delivery for CQR. The portfolio achieved NPI growth of 2.1%. This is up from 1.8% as reported in FY '18.