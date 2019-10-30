Charter Hall Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2019 Annual Unitholder Meeting of the Charter Hall Retail REIT. And I do -- again, apologies for a slightly late start. We've just had a Board meeting, looking after the interests of our company and [some of us --] we're just trying to accommodate our late arrivals. So my apologies there.



My name is Roger Davis, and I'm the Chairman of Charter Hall Retail REIT, Board of Directors. Could I request that you now take a moment to ensure that your mobile phones are switched to silent for the duration of the meeting. It's now slightly after 12:00. And as the necessary quorum is present, I declare this meeting properly constituted and open.



This morning, I will provide a brief overview of the fund strategy, some observations on our business and achievements during the year just passed. Retail CEO and Executive Director, Greg Chubb, sitting