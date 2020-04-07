Apr 07, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting. Please note that this virtual meeting is being recorded today, Tuesday, 7 April 2020.



I would now like to hand the meeting over to your host today, Mr. Roger Davis, Independent Chair, Charter Hall Retail REIT. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Thank you very much. Well, good morning, everyone, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the extraordinary general meeting of unitholders of the Charter Hall Retail REIT. My name is Roger Davis, and I am the Chair of the Charter Hall Retail REIT Board of Directors. Could I request that you now take a moment to ensure that your audio connection is on mute? This is a digital meeting, and it's very important that you follow those instructions.



It's now 10:00 a.m., and as the necessary