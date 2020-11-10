Charter Hall Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT 2020 Annual Unitholders' Meeting. There will be introductory remarks and then the formal business of the meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this virtual meeting is being recorded today, Tuesday, 10th of November 2020.



I would now like to hand the meeting over to your host today, Mr. Roger Davis, Independent Chair, Charter Hall Retail REIT. Thank you. Sir, please go ahead.



Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2020 Annual Unitholder Meeting of Charter Hall Retail REIT. My name is Roger Davis, and I am the Chairman of the Charter Hall Retail REIT Board of Directors. Could I request that you now take a moment to ensure that your audio connection is on mute?



It is now 3:30 p.m. And as the necessary quorum is