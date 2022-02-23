Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Charter Hall Retail REIT 2022 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce Retail CEO and Executive Director of CQR, Ben Ellis.
Ben Ellis - Charter Hall Retail REIT - Retail CEO, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited
Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT Half Year Results Presentation for the period ending 31 December 2022. My name is Ben Ellis, and I am the Retail CEO for Charter Hall and an Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR.
I'd like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past and present, and value their care and custodianship of these lands.
Now turning to Slide 5 and our
Half Year 2022 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...