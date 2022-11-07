Charter Hall Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail REIT - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Ladies and gentlemen, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2022 Annual Unitholdings Meeting of Charter Hall Retail REIT.



My name is Roger Davis, and I am the Chairman of Charter Hall Retail REIT Board of Directors. It's now 2:00 p.m. and as the necessary quorum is present, I declare this meeting properly constituted and open.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia and New Zealand. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past and present and value their care and custodianship of these lands.



This afternoon, I will provide a brief overview of the fund's strategy, some observations on our business and achievements during financial year '21. The Retail CEO and Executive Director, Ben Ellis, on my left, will then provide an update on the