Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Amanda, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, joining me today, -- yes, my name is Jamie Pherous, I'm the Managing Director. I'm also joined today by Neale OâConnell, our CFO; and Cale Bennett, our Group GM of Finance and Investor Relations.



So we go straight to Slide 5, if we can, to the FY '20 highlights. As you can see, obviously, it was a very tough year for us and particularly a tough half, where we needed near-flawless execution, I think. Our wider team did a great job to get to where we've got to. So firstly, I want to make a note, as we guide to underlying EBITDA, full year underlying EBITDA of $65 million, and that included small $0.5 million underlying profit for the second half. Also, we talked to underlying NPAT. This is before the one-off costs