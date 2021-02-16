Feb 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Corporate Travel Management Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jamie Pherous, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Izzy, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, what we might do is go straight to Slide 5, if we can. And before -- obviously, it was a very tough half in travel. And the first thing I really do want to do is acknowledge the challenges faced by our staff globally. We're terribly grateful to all of our staff for their resilience, their adaptability, particularly their professionalism that they've continued to demonstrate during this pandemic. They've been going about their business with no fuss, and it's been a large part of why we think we've had a good half considering the macro backdrop.



So firstly, if we go on the group financial highlights page, firstly, to underlying EBITDA loss of $15.7 million. Again, I just