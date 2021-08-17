Aug 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Corporate Travel Management CTD Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jamie Pherous, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Darcy, and good morning, everybody. My name is Jamie Pherous, and I'm the MD of CTM. I'm also joined this morning by Cale Bennett, the Chief Financial Officer for CTM. We are pleased to be presenting CTM's full year results for FY '21.
Just on the first slide, as you can see, the logo building is, in fact, our headquarters in the U.S.A. It will become clear as we walk through this presentation that our recovery is underway. Central of that recovery, of course, is our North American business.
So now if we can go to Slide 5, where we go to FY '21 highlights. So as you -- so as you will see through this presentation, CTM has had a rapid return to underlying EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter,
