Feb 15, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Corporate Travel Management Limited Half-year Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jamie Pherous, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be coming to you from the U.S.A., where I've been living since Christmas, which I'm sure we'll touch on later in this presentation. But I'm also pleased to present our first half results and update of current activity. I think if we can move straight to Slide 4, please.
Yes. Firstly, the CTM highlights. I think it's clear to everyone that this half was dominated by, firstly, the Delta strain and then the Omicron strain, which impacted through November and December and held back our recovery momentum. But despite this, we think we've delivered a strong first half result.
As we go through the first half highlights, firstly, you'll see that underlying EBITDA of $18.2 million was
