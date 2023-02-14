Feb 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Sorry about that. My name is Jamie Pherous. I'm Founder and CEO of CTM. I'm also joined this morning by Cale Bennett, our CFO. We're both pleased to present our 1H23 results.



Look, this call should take about 30 minutes with a bit of time for Q&A after the presentation. And also my apologies for the short time between the results release and this call. I'm in Omaha in the U.S. at the moment, so we're having the call quite early Australian time to kind of -- to accommodate the late afternoon here. So thanks for your patience.



But I think if we can go