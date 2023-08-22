Aug 22, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Emma, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by our CFO, James Patterson, and we are pleased to present our full year FY '23 results. Let's move to Slide 4, the FY '23 highlights and go straight to Slide 5 if we can, group financial highlights.



Look, as an opener, throughout this investor pack, you'll hear a lot about 2 themes this year. Firstly, it's our ability to convert revenue recovery into profits, not just EBITDA but importantly, profit before tax and net profit after tax. And secondly, the late FY '23 momentum that we've experienced really sets up our FY '24 results due to profitable new client wins transacting and that's continuing through the year. So with this in mind, let's