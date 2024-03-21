Half Year 2024 Central Petroleum Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Leon Devaney - Central Petroleum Ltd - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. I'm Leon Devaney CEO and Managing Director of Central Petroleum. I'm joined today by Damian Galvin, our CFO. This is our first webinar of the year. So we have plenty to cover.



Let's start with some housekeeping. You should see on your screen an opportunity to lodge questions online throughout the webinar today. We will answer them at the end of the presentation. Today's presentation covers our first half results, our business strategy, and the gas market dynamics that will impact the business going forward.



As you'd be aware, we recently announced that the Northern Gas Pipeline or NGP will be unavailable through June. This is a major pipeline that transports our gas in the NT to the East Coast customers. So it is having an impact on the business today. But the NGP outage is a symptom of a more significant change happening right now within the NT's gas market, which could elevate the importance of our gas production from the Amadeus Basin. So I do want to cover that in some detail later in