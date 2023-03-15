Half Year 2023 EPE Capital Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ethos Capital interim results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Peter Hayward-Butt. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Hayward-Butt - EPE Capital Partners Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. And again, thank you very much to all our investors and stakeholders for taking the time. And good afternoon to everybody.



I will go through the presentation and spend, obviously, a significant amount of time on the underlying portfolio companies and their performance. But just to start off and to give you an overview of the performance over the last six months and 12 months, there's been very strong growth in our unlisted assets.



And remember, we've got two portfolios. One is the unlisted assets, the private equity investments. The other is Brait, which is obviously a listed asset and we market to market.



The growth in the unlisted assets over the last six months was 8% and 17%