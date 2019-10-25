EQT Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jeffrey Gibb Kennett - EQT Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



All right. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jeffrey Kennett. And on behalf of my fellow directors and the executives and employees of EQT Holdings Limited, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you all here to the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



I'd like to acknowledge the Wurundjeri people as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet and recognize their continuing connection to this land and pay our respects to Kulin Nation leaders, elders, past and present.



As a quorum is present, I now declare the meeting open.



I can confirm that the Notice of Meeting was dispatched to all shareholders in accordance with the company's constitution, and I will take the Notice of Meeting as read.



I'd like to introduce my colleagues to you. And I would like to start off, if I may, with my Deputy Chair, Jim Minto, who is sitting on my left. Jim joined the Board in March 2017. He is Chair of our Board Risk Committee and a member of our Audit Committee. And I'm also just going