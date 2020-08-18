Full Year 2020 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



All right, good morning everyone. I'm Mick O'Brien. I'm the Managing Director of EQT Holdings Limited. And I'm here with Philip Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Welcome to this call. We're going to take you through the results of the company to 30 June 2020. So the agenda for this morning, I'm going to talk about how the company has gone through 2020. Phil is going to walk you through all of the financials, and then I'll come back and talk about the strategy update and an outlook for the company. (Operator Instructions)



So let me give you an overview of the 2020 year. I guess the first thing to note is that result was a really strong growth in funds under our management and supervision against a very challenging environment, just generally in Australia and for financial services, particularly. So our funds under management administration supervision up 19% to $101 billion. So we were just above $100 billion at the half year with the market downturning below and then back up above $100