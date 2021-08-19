Full Year 2021 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Mick O'Brien. I'm the Managing Director of EQT Holdings Limited, and I'm here this morning with Philip Gentry, our CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Welcome to this call, where we're going to talk about the full year results for Equity Trustees to 30 June 2021.



So the agenda for today, I'm going to go through an overview of the results, and then I hand over to Philip who will take you through the detailed financials. And then I'll come back and talk about the strategy update and the outlook for the company, and we'll be very happy to take questions at the end.



Before starting, I'd like to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the First Australians and respect their long and enduring connection to the land on which we're on and pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I also want to acknowledge Australians are all doing it tough at the moment in lockdown in our 2 biggest states and elsewhere in the country. And that may apply to some