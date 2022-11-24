Half Year 2023 EROAD Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Mark Heine - EROAD Limited - CEO, Executive VP & Company Secretary



Firstly, welcome, and good morning to everyone joining EROAD's half year results announcement for 30 September '22.



I want to acknowledge Margaret's appointment as our permanent CFO. I've been working with Margaret closely in her role as Acting CFO since April and then, of course, in her role as the Group Financial Controller since September 2020. She brings a huge amount of professionalism and drive to the role. She's been instrumental in the work we're doing on the strategic review at the moment and also along our drive to profitable growth. So it's great to see her being appointed.



I'd also like to acknowledge, I did get a lot of feedback from analysts and investors who reached out to me to talk about how great Margaret was in her acting capacity, so I'm really happy who admitted for their role as well. So I'm really happy that we brought her into that role. We did go through a process where we looked at candidates in New Zealand, the U.S. and Australia. Margaret certainly was a standout candidate as part of that