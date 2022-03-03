Mar 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Mohamed Magdi - Beltone Securities Brokerage S.A.E., Research Division - Associate VP of Industrials
Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is Mohamed Magdi from Beltone Financial. I would like to welcome everyone to Telecom Egypt's 4Q '21 Results Conference Call. From Telecom Egypt, we have with us CEO and Managing Director Mr. Adel Hamed; CFO Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh; and Investment Decision Support and IR Senior Director, Ms. Sarah Shabayek.
The conference call will begin with presentation for the quarter highlights, then will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the call to the management. Please go ahead.
Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company - Head of IR
Thank you, Mohamed, for -- thank you to Baton Financial for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good afternoon and welcome to our Q4 2021 earnings call. We will start the call with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Adel Hamed, followed by the key financial highlights presented by Mohamed
Q4 2021 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...