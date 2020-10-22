Oct 22, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It has gone 10 o'clock, and I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Event Hospitality & Entertainment. I'd like to also extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating through our online meeting platform.



There's a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open. The company has received 241 proxies, representing 134,990,806 ordinary shares or 83.7% of the issued share capital.



I'd now like to introduce you to my colleagues on stage. From my right, Mr. David Grant.



David Campbell Grant - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



Good morning.



Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Mr. Peter Coates, our Lead Independent Director.



Peter Roland Coates - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Lead