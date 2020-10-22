Oct 22, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It has gone 10 o'clock, and I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Event Hospitality & Entertainment. I'd like to also extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating through our online meeting platform.
There's a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open. The company has received 241 proxies, representing 134,990,806 ordinary shares or 83.7% of the issued share capital.
I'd now like to introduce you to my colleagues on stage. From my right, Mr. David Grant.
David Campbell Grant - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director
Good morning.
Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Mr. Peter Coates, our Lead Independent Director.
Peter Roland Coates - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Lead
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 22, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...