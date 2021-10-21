Oct 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited. I would like to now hand you over to your Chairman, Alan Rydge.



Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, indeed, [Andre]. Friends, I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Event Hospitality & Entertainment which, this year, is being held online on our online meeting platform. Friends, I have been informed that there is a quorum present, and I accordingly declare the meeting open. The company has received 270 proxies, representing 139,320,216 shares.



I would like to introduce you now to those joining us this morning. Ms. Jane Hastings, our CEO; Mr. Peter Coates, our Lead Independent Director; Valerie Davies; David Grant; Patria Mann; and Richard Newton. And we also have present David Stone, our Company Secretary. There are also available with us a number of our senior executives. Cameron Slapp from KPMG, the