Aug 22, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Welcome, everyone, and thanks to those of you who've turned out in real life today, which is great. it's really nice to actually be able to do this in person today and bring people back together. So with me, I have Greg Dean, Director of Finance; David Stone, Company Secretary;



Norman Arundel, who runs our Hotels division, Matt Duff, who runs Commercial and Cinestar and Luke Mackey, who runs our Cinema division. So if you want to file some questions, we've got some good people in the room today to also support and answering the questions.



So that we're really pleased with the full year results, which represented a significant improvement on the prior year despite the first half materially greater lockdowns and restrictions in Australia and New Zealand, and of course, the [recession] of job keeper, which ended in June 2021. The transformation strategies and actions we've undertaken in the past few years ensures we are agile and able to respond to the challenges and we've seen evidence of our new