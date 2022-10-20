Oct 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Alan G. Rydge - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. It has gone 10 o'clock. Firstly, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders both past and present.



Friends, I welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Event Hospitality & Entertainment. I would like to also extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating through our online platform. A quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



I'd now like to introduce to you my colleagues on stage starting from my right, Mr. Richard Newton; Ms. Valerie Davies; David Grant; Jane Hastings, our outstanding CEO; David Stone, our Company Secretary; Peter Coates; and Patria Mann. We also have with us today, both in person and online, a number of our senior executives. Cameron Slapp from KPMG, the group's auditor, is also with us today and will be available to answer questions.



Just a few procedural matters, if I may. Every effort has been made to