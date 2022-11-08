EVT Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - EVT Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Right. Before we begin today, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today. We pay our respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations people joining us today in person and online.



So thank you and welcome, everyone. It's lovely to see everybody in the same room here today, and welcome to everyone who's joining us online. Today is our first Investor Day, and it's a chance for you to meet the senior leadership team, so less talking from Jane, and get an insight on some of our key (inaudible).



As we've shared with you, we have done some major transformation to the business over the past few years. We believe we're now stronger than ever. And most of you will know that we recently changed our name at the AGM to EVT.



But what's really important to understand is the change of name means more than just a name change. It's about better telling our story. And as a reminder, E is for entertainment, to better highlight