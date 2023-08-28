Full Year 2023 EVT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Hi, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we're meeting today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders past and present, and I'd like to acknowledge any and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.



Hi, everyone. Thanks to those of you who have come in person. It's always good to have people in the room as opposed to always being on technology.



Kicking off. Look, we're really pleased with the recovery progress the group has made, achieving 34% year-on-year growth in group revenue to just under AUD 1.2 billion. Only 7.5% below the pre-COVID FY '19 year, excluding the AUD 63 million German Bridging Aid program income recognized last year. The continued recovery in