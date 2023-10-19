EVT Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Alan G. Rydge - EVT Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. Firstly, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to the elders, both past and present. I welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of EVT Limited.



I'd also like to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating through our online platform. I've been advised that there is a quorum present and declare the meeting open.



I'd like to also now introduce to you my colleagues. From my right, Mr. Brett Chenoweth, Valerie Davies, David Grant, Jane Hastings, our CEO, David Stone, our Company Secretary, Peter Coates and Patria Mann.



We also have with us today, both in person and online, a number of our senior executives. Cameron Slapp from KPMG, the Group's auditor, is also with us today and will be available to answer questions later. Every effort has been made to ensure this meeting runs smoothly. However, if any technological issues arise and it becomes necessary to provide procedural