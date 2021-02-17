Feb 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Experience Co Limited First Half Fiscal Year '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John O'Sullivan, the CEO. Please go ahead.
John OâSullivan - Experience Co Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Anastasia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your time this morning. With me is Owen Kemp, Experience Co's Chief Financial Officer. And today, we'd like to walk you through our half year results for the financial year 2021.
As per previous calls and updates, our presentation this morning is 3 parts. I'll provide a business update to commence with. I'll then hand over to Owen to run through the financial results, and then to finalize things, we'll give a brief trading update and outlook on the business. And from there, we're happy to take your questions and answers.
Turning to Slide 4 and the highlights of the first half of FY '21. As the business continues to trade its way through
Half Year 2021 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...