Experience Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Kerry Robert East - Experience Co Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



I'm Bob East, the Chair of Experience Co, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome all shareholders and guests to the Experience Co's Annual General Meeting, which is being held as a virtual meeting to provide our shareholders the opportunity to attend the meeting. Attendees will be able to watch a live webcast of the meeting. Shareholders and proxy holders will have the ability to ask questions and submit their votes.



I have confirmed that a quorum is present, and therefore, declare the AGM open. I welcome my fellow directors. Online today, we have Anthony Boucaut, Founder; Neil Cathie; Michelle Cox.



Also online, we have CFO, Owen Kemp; Company Secretary, Fiona van Wyk; we have Cameron Hume, Partner for RSM, the company's auditor; and representatives from Boardroom Proprietary Limited and Lumi Technology (sic) [Lumi Technologies], who are facilitating the online meeting today.



If we have any technical issues, of course, we'll have a short recess and communicate accordingly. For voting,