Q4 2018 & Q1 2019 FBN Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FBN Holdings Full Year 2018 and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. UK Eke, Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings. Please go ahead, sir.



Urum Kalu Eke - FBN Holdings Plc - Group MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us on this investor and analyst presentation for the FBN Holdings Full Year 2018 and First Quarter 2019 Results.



My name is UK Eke, the Group Managing Director. On this call with me are my colleagues. From the commercial bank, the Managing Director, Dr. Sola Adeduntan; and we have Ini Ebong, the Treasurer. The CFO of the commercial bank is also here, Patrick Iyamabo. The CRO of the commercial bank, Segu Alebiosu, is here. And I have my colleagues from the merchant bank, Kayode Akinkugbe, the Managing Director. And finally, I have the CFO of FBN Holdings Plc, Wale