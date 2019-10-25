Q3 2019 FBN Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FBN Holdings' 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call. Following an overview by the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, an interactive Q&A session will be available. Today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. UK Eke, Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings. Please go ahead, sir.
Urum Kalu Eke - FBN Holdings Plc - Group MD & Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and good morning. Welcome to the FBN Holdings Investor & Analyst Presentation for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.
My name is UK Eke, the group Managing Director FBN Holdings Plc. Let me quickly introduce my colleagues on this call. You know them already. Sola Adeduntan, the CEO of FBN Limited; I have Kayode Akinkugbe, the CEO of FBNQuest Merchant Bank; Ini Ebong, he is the Group Treasurer and Head of International Banking; Wale Ariyibi, CFO at the Holding Company; Segu Alebiosu, the CRO of FirstBank; Patrick Iyamabo, the CFO, FirstBank. I also have Val
