Q2 2020 FBN Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Tolulope O. Oluwole - FBN Holdings Plc - Head of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FBN Holdings Half Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Thank you for taking time to join us on the call today and for your continuous interest in FBN Holdings. My name is Tolulope Oluwole, Head Investor Relations, FBN Holdings.



Following an overview by the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, an interactive Q&A session will be available. But before I hand over the call to the Group Managing Director, I would like to go through a few conference protocols. (Operator Instructions)



That said, I would like to hand over the call to the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, Mr. UK Eke. Please go ahead, sir.



Urum Kalu Eke - FBN Holdings Plc - Group MD & Director



Okay. Thank you very much, Tolu. Good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and I'd like to add my welcome, warm welcome to you all. This, again, is the FBN Holdings investor and analyst results presentation for half year ended June 30, 2020.



As