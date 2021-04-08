Apr 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Tolulope O. Oluwole - FBN Holdings Plc - Head of IR
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. And welcome to the FBN Holdings Plc Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Thank you all for taking the time to join the call today and for your continuous interest in FBN Holdings.
My name is Tolu Oluwole. And following an overview by the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, an interactive Q&A session will be available.
However, before I hand over the call to the Group Managing Director, I would like to go through a few conference protocols. (Operator Instructions)
With that said, I would like to hand over the call to the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. UK Eke. Please go ahead, sir.
Urum Kalu Eke - FBN Holdings Plc - Group MD & Director
Thank you very much, Tolu. Good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the FBN Holdings investor and analyst results presentation for the full year ended December 31, 2020. My name is UK Eke, and I'm the
Q4 2020 FBN Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...