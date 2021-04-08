Q4 2020 FBN Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Tolulope O. Oluwole - FBN Holdings Plc - Head of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. And welcome to the FBN Holdings Plc Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Thank you all for taking the time to join the call today and for your continuous interest in FBN Holdings.



My name is Tolu Oluwole. And following an overview by the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, an interactive Q&A session will be available.



However, before I hand over the call to the Group Managing Director, I would like to go through a few conference protocols. (Operator Instructions)



With that said, I would like to hand over the call to the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. UK Eke. Please go ahead, sir.



Urum Kalu Eke - FBN Holdings Plc - Group MD & Director



Thank you very much, Tolu. Good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the FBN Holdings investor and analyst results presentation for the full year ended December 31, 2020. My name is UK Eke, and I'm the