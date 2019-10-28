Half Year 2020 Famous Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Darren Paul Hele - Famous Brands Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. It's Darren Hele here, the CEO of Famous Brands, I'd like to welcome you to our interim results audiocast today. Thank you for taking the time to join us, particular thanks to valued shareholders who may be on the line. Very importantly, 2 interested shareholders who may be joining us for the first time, and a particularly warm welcome to the team at Famous Brands who are listening to the results that we're delivering today.



I'll be handling most of the proceedings today, together with Lebo, our Group Financial Director; and Derrian Nadauld, will be presenting some of the detail on GBK and will be talking a little bit about Derrian's transition as well as he's transitioning currently to the Chief Operating Officer for Leading brands, and I'll talk about that a little bit later.



So moving on, in terms of the plan for the day, if you look at the agenda that you have on the slide in front of you, if you're following through there, I'll be handling this for a few minutes and then handing over to Lebo, she