Full Year 2020 Famous Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Darren Paul Hele - Famous Brands Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome on behalf of myself, Darren, and Lebo, our Group FD to our end February '20 financial results presentation. I hope you're familiar with the 2 of us. Certainly, those who follow us would be. Thank you for the interest you've shown in registering for this audio webcast. A specific welcome to the



(technical difficulty)



for joining us today. And a special welcome to all the Famous Brands family members who've joined the webcast and are interested in following our results.



We're hoping that, again, in this presentation, there'll be improved disclosures yet again which will be based on feedback from shareholders and potential shareholders over the past 12 months. We know it's never enough, but we have to balance competitive advantage, and we'll continue to listen and adjust as we move forward. And the same will apply to our integrated annual report, which gets released towards the end of June.



In terms of the presentation, the split will be roughly 50 minutes for the