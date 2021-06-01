Full Year 2021 Famous Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Darren Paul Hele - Famous Brands Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome on behalf of myself and Lebo to our end February '21 financial results presentation. I'm hopeful that you're familiar with the 2 of us, for the analysts who follow us and really thank you again for your interest that you've shown to register for this audio webcast. A special welcome to our Board colleagues at -- on the Famous Brands' Board and to the members of the new audit team that hopefully have dialed in. And a special welcome to all of the Famous Brands family that would have dialed in. This is really your hard work that's on display here. So thank you, and hopefully, you're as proud as we are present these results.



We do humbly apologize for the delay in moving the results up by a week. We do hope that the journey continues -- or you see that journey continue in terms of improved disclosures. We think yet again we've helped to give you some more insight into the business. And we'll always welcome feedback from shareholders and potential shareholders as we have done over the past 12